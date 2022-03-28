BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.85

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 95207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.79.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 87,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 54,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.