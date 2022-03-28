BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.85

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 95207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.79.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (MUC)
