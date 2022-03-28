BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,561,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 15.7% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 52,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVF stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

