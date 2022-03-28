BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Up 93.9% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 305,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,911. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIY. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

