BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Down 39.8% in March

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $12.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $14.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

