BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 146,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.22. 651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,836. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

