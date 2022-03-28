Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the February 28th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:BGB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,451. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

