Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.53. 2,548,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,112,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.64. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.81 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

