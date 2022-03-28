Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Up 98.9% in March

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,078,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,252,000. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXSL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.66. 125,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,635. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

