Blocknet Price Reaches $0.53 on Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market cap of $4.58 million and $9,173.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00099097 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00017596 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005461 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,576,122 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

