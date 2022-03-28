B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 600 ($7.90) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

BME has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.56) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, December 10th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($9.02) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 617.89 ($8.13).

LON BME opened at GBX 565.60 ($7.45) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 571.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 592.34. The company has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 500 ($6.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

In related news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.70), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($308,056,872.04).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

