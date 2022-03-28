BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th.

ZAG traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$14.44. 145,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,060. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$14.36 and a 1 year high of C$16.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.40.

