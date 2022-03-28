BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ZWU)

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of ZWU stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$13.34. 116,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,218. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of C$12.30 and a 52-week high of C$13.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.97.

