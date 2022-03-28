Bonk (BONK) Market Capitalization Tops $1.25 Million

Bonk (BONK) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Bonk has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bonk has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bonk

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official message board for Bonk is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

