BOOM Achieves Market Cap of $2.84 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (BOOM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. BOOM has a market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $67,634.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00035765 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00110655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,008,144 coins and its circulating supply is 777,977,411 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

