Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Up 71.0% in March

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 231,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 387,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,750. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Boqii has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $6.22.
Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 89.22% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boqii will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boqii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.
Boqii Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boqii (BQ)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.