Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Short Interest Up 71.0% in March

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the February 28th total of 231,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 387,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,750. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Boqii has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 89.22% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boqii will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boqii by 9,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49,043 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boqii by 425.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 175,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 142,325 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boqii by 1,237.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 78,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boqii from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

