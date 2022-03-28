BORA Market Cap Tops $808.93 Million (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. One BORA coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00001978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BORA has a total market capitalization of $808.93 million and approximately $79.43 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BORA has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003572 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00035927 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00110267 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
BORA Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “
Buying and Selling BORA
