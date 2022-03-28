Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of BOX worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BOX opened at $28.31 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

