Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) received a €82.00 ($90.11) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($96.15) target price on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brenntag has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.63 ($101.79).

BNR traded up €0.20 ($0.22) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €74.84 ($82.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,569 shares. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($61.81). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €78.42.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

