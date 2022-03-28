Brian Richard Hole Sells 2,444 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $81,922.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $70,677.50.

NASDAQ WLFC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.80. 4,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,544. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $32.41 and a 12-month high of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $194.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1,629.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.56.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,033,000. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 5.9% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 421,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Lease Finance in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

