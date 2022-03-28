Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

BRE stock opened at C$16.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.48. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12-month low of C$14.99 and a 12-month high of C$18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.84 million and a P/E ratio of 32.02.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$10.72 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.