Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $73.74

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.74 and last traded at $73.11, with a volume of 396306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $831,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 72,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.