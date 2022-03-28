Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells $6,840,540.00 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $632.88. 1,442,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,260. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $568.75. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $258.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

