Brokerages Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Announce $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.17. Albemarle posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.14.

ALB stock opened at $217.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 203.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.26. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $143.26 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.