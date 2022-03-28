Brokerages Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) to report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. AMETEK posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AME opened at $133.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

