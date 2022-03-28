Brokerages Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $522.77 Million

Analysts expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) to announce $522.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $519.67 million and the highest is $530.00 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $412.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Pure Storage stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascendant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $1,042,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $67,556,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.