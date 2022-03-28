Brokerages Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) to report $405.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $387.40 million and the highest is $424.00 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $398.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SUM shares. Barclays raised their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $31.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.