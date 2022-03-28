Brokerages Anticipate The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $489.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $489.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $506.00 million. Wendy’s posted sales of $460.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wendy’s will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wendy’s.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 215.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 507.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

