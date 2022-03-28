Brokerages Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $57.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $58.10 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $57.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $311.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ABTX opened at $45.44 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $925.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

