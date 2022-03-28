Brokerages Expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.73 Million

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTXGet Rating) will announce sales of $57.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $58.10 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $57.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $311.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $301.50 million to $321.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $401.10 million, with estimates ranging from $392.90 million to $409.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ABTX opened at $45.44 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $925.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.