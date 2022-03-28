Brokerages Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Post $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. Avaya reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BWS Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Avaya by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.94. 11,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Avaya has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.02.

Avaya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.