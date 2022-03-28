Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.07 Billion

Analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) to announce $5.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.12 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $22.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.03 billion to $22.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of BKR opened at $38.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

