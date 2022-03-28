Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.07 Billion

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

Analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKRGet Rating) to announce $5.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.12 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $22.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.03 billion to $22.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.16 billion to $25.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of BKR opened at $38.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

In related news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.