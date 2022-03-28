Brokerages Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $576.87 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) will report sales of $576.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $567.11 million and the highest is $586.00 million. Etsy posted sales of $550.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $132.32 on Monday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total transaction of $938,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1,113.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after buying an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $223,388,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Etsy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after buying an additional 577,075 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Etsy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after buying an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

