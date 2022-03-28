Brokerages Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $759.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) will post sales of $759.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $703.10 million to $862.00 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $661.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $50.10 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 137,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after buying an additional 17,243 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

