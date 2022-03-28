Brokerages Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) will post $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.03 billion and the highest is $4.28 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $19.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.03 billion to $20.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.14 billion to $23.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

MAR stock opened at $171.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $184.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day moving average is $159.83.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,660. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

