Brokerages Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) will report $15.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.30 billion and the highest is $15.40 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $5.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 161.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $61.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.55 billion to $62.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $64.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.39 billion to $64.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.38.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $107.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.33. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,965 shares of company stock valued at $413,147 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,377,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.