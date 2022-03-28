Brokers Offer Predictions for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.16. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRI. Wedbush cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $129.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

