Brokers Offer Predictions for SITE Centers Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for SITE Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

