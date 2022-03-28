Brokers Set Expectations for China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRHKY)

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of China Resources Beer in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Resources Beer’s FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Resources Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS:CRHKY opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.31. China Resources Beer has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

