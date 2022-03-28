Brokers Set Expectations for Hess Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hess in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Hess’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

Shares of HES stock opened at $109.08 on Monday. Hess has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $745,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 988,427 shares of company stock valued at $94,798,651 in the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

