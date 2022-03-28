Brokers Set Expectations for Science 37 Holdings Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Science 37 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Science 37’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Science 37 alerts:

SNCE opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCE. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science 37 (Get Rating)

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.