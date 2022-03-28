Brokers Set Expectations for Science 37 Holdings Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Science 37 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Science 37’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
SNCE opened at $5.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31. Science 37 has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $15.10.
About Science 37 (Get Rating)
Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.
