Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:BDIV opened at C$20.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.63. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of C$19.46 and a one year high of C$22.90.

