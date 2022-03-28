BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.66% from the stock’s previous close.

DOOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Sunday. CIBC boosted their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,191. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.70.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 280.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,489,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

