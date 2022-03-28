BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New C$136.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOOO. CIBC increased their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.56.

BRP stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.04. 15,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,191. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.01.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 280.96% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BRP by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,746,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,373,000 after acquiring an additional 966,038 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,757,000 after purchasing an additional 478,167 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of BRP by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 733,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,297,000 after purchasing an additional 45,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

