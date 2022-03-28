BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$136.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

BRP (TSE:DOOGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC cut their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$136.27.

TSE DOO traded up C$0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting C$97.53. 193,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,156. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$129.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$93.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.14.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for BRP (TSE:DOO)

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.