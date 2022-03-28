BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$136.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC cut their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$136.27.

TSE DOO traded up C$0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting C$97.53. 193,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,156. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. BRP has a 12-month low of C$73.74 and a 12-month high of C$129.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$93.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.14.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

