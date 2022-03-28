BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$146.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$136.27.

Shares of BRP stock traded up C$0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting C$97.53. 193,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,156. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$105.14. BRP has a 52-week low of C$73.74 and a 52-week high of C$129.98.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

