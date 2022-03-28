BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$124.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$114.00 to C$124.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$136.27.

Shares of BRP stock traded up C$0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$97.53. 193,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,156. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.14. BRP has a one year low of C$73.74 and a one year high of C$129.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

