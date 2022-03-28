BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$136.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOO. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$136.27.

Get BRP alerts:

TSE DOO traded up C$0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$97.53. 193,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,156. The firm has a market cap of C$8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$93.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$105.14. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$129.98.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.