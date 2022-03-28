BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$133.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DOO. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.27.

Shares of TSE DOO traded up C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. BRP has a 1-year low of C$73.74 and a 1-year high of C$129.98.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

