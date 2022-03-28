Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BCUCY stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

About Brunello Cucinelli (Get Rating)

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.