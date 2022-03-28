Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Brunswick reported earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $12.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.57.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC opened at $83.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.66. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $117.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

