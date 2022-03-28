BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). BTRS reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BTRS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

Shares of BTRS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,147. BTRS has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BTRS during the third quarter valued at about $21,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 3.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 1,274.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the third quarter worth about $440,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

